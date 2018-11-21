Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Midlothian teen pulled off a soccer double play you don't usually see.

Hannah Calliott of Midlothian recently scored not once, but twice off the opening kick for her Richmond United ECNL u16 team.

The first double came in a game Richmond won 4-1 against Carolina Elite at the end of October.

Then Calliott did it again three weeks later this past Sunday against the Carolina Rapids.

The second goal was the only one Richmond scored in a 1-1 tie.

Calliott also plays for the James River Girls Team.