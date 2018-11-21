Melania Trump to attend town hall at Virginia university

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- First Lady Melania Trump is slated to attend a town hall event at a university in Virginia next week.

Mrs. Trump is scheduled to take part in a panel discussion on the opioid crisis at Liberty University in Lynchburg on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 10:30 a.m.

The first lady will be joined by members of her husband's administration, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

Additionally, singer Demi Lovato's mother, Dianna De La Garza will take part in the discussion. The pop star suffered an apparent drug overdose in July.

Liberty University welcomes @FLOTUS @MelaniaTrump and political commentator and author @EricBolling along with other special guests to #LUConvo on Nov. 28 for a town hall discussion on the opioid crisis. pic.twitter.com/oW0zZAAxFG — Liberty University (@LibertyU) November 21, 2018

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., who will also take part in the forum, endorsed Donald Trump for president in January of 2016.

“(Trump) is a successful executive and entrepreneur, a wonderful father and a man who I believe can lead our country to greatness again,” Falwell said at the time.

News of the town hall comes a month after President Trump signed a bill with dozens of provisions to combat opioid abuse.