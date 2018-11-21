× Man attempted to break into Richmond home, stole surveillance camera

RICHMOND, Va.– Richmond Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on camera attempting to break into a Church Hill residence.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a male attempted to break into a home on the 2900 block of East Marshall Street through a locked window. The suspect reportedly stole the victim’s surveillance camera and removed an exterior light.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of the suspect to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.