Hanes National Sock Drive brings socks to homeless in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — As the weather gets colder, socks are the item requested most by relief agencies to help the homeless.

That’s why basic apparel brand Hanes is donating 225,000 pairs of socks to organizations fighting homelessness across the country through the 9th annual Hanes Sock Drive. Through partnering with national agencies including The Salvation Army, Invisible People, and Covenant House, the program brings socks to at least one agency in every state.

In Virginia, the Richmond chapter of The Salvation Army will receive this year’s donations.

“Most of us take basic apparel for granted, but we know a clean pair of socks can mean a lot to those experiencing homelessness,” said Sidney Falken, chief branding officer of HanesBrands. “Although we can’t solve this chronic issue facing our country, we are committed to bringing a little comfort to those who need it most.”

The brand also announced that the National Sock Drive program will expand beyond the holiday season to a yearlong effort. Hanes has introduced the ability for individuals to participate in the program. Visit www.hanes.com/donate to purchase socks ($1), women’s underwear ($1), men’s underwear ($1.50) and bras ($6) that will be distributed in needed styles and sizes by The Salvation Army.