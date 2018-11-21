The Giving Heart provides free Thanksgiving feast, clothes, and haircuts at Richmond Coliseum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds of volunteers are working at the Richmond Coliseum to the put finishing touches on a massive Thanksgiving feast.

Giving Heart is expecting 2,600 people to turn out for their annual RVA community Feast.

Organizers say that no matter what your situation is, "you will have a place at the table."

Giving Heart says that besides for the meals, free shoes, coats, flu shots and haircuts will be available for those in need.

"I want them to take away that they've got something to eat and if they're full they can go back for seconds. That they've met some new friends, they'll be able to share time with people here and they can get resources," Food Coordinator Stan Wright said.

The doors to the Convention Center will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.