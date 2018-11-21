Hundreds help Feed More feed those in need this Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of volunteers gave back to their community the day before Thanksgiving to make sure those in need do not go hungry. Kroger teamed up with Feed More to pay for more than 800 meals for seniors and those who cannot leave home.

On Wednesday, volunteers packed up those meals to deliver across Central Virginia through Feed More’s Meals on Wheels program.

“What started out as an idea from Kroger four years ago has now turned into an annual event that supports our volunteers who share our passion to distribute food to our neighbors who face hunger,” Tim McDermott, Chief Development Officer at Feed More, said. “We love this annual event and deeply appreciate our wonderful partnership with Kroger.”

Kroger also donated $10 gift cards to nearly 400 Feed More volunteers.

“Meals on Wheels volunteers truly go the extra mile in their efforts and we’re glad to support them,” Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager at Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said.

In addition to Meals on Wheel volunteers, dozens of people who volunteered in Congresswoman-elect Abigail Spanberger recent political campaign rallied together once again for this good cause.

“Through the campaign we had so many incredible volunteers who were engaged with our campaign, knocking on doors and volunteering for the campaign, and all of that energy we wanted to make sure that we could still continue to use it for good in our community,” Spanberger said. “Right before Thanksgiving we thought no better place than Feed More to excite and get people in the community helping others.”

Feed More CEO Doug Pick said he hoped the enthusiasm would last beyond the holiday season.

"Think about us in January and February and March and in the summer," Pick urged.

Click here to learn more about volunteer opportunities at Feed More.