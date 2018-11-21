× 41st Annual Model Railroad Show

RICHMOND, Va.– 41st Annual Model Railroad Show at the Science Museum of Virginia presented by Dominion Energy.

The three-day event is packed with activities and nine different train displays featuring various scaled locomotives riding through intricate landscapes and miniature cities. This year’s event kicks off the Museum’s celebration of the centennial anniversary of the first train leaving Broad Street Station in January 1919. On November 23, the Museum will debut “All Aboard!”, an exhibition featuring photography and artifacts that tell the story of Richmond’s booming train station during its years in operation (1919-1975). Guests can also embark on a Broad Street Station-themed scavenger hunt and explore several commemorative centennial gifts in the Museum’s Shop4Science. This programming is leading up to an anniversary celebration event on January 6, 2019.

The Model Railroad Show hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 25. Museum members have special early access starting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 23, and Saturday, Nov. 24. For more information visit www.smv.org

Model Railroad Show activities are free with Museum admission, $15 for adults, $13.50 for youth and seniors and $10 for preschoolers between the ages of 3 and 5. Museum members and children two and under are admitted free. The Museum offers discounts for military, teachers and EBT cardholders.