Traveling with your pet this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - A lot of people travel this time of year to visit their friends and family, and they often bring their pets along. However, it’s not always easy to get your four-legged friends into the car. Valerie Paul, the owner of Impawsible Pups, gave us some advice for getting your dog used to getting in and out of the car.

Impawsible Pups offers training, grooming, daycare, and boarding for all four-legged friends. Visit them online at www.impawsiblepups.com or give them a call at 804-285-23K9.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY IMPAWSIBLE PUPS}