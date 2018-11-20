Time To Get *Crabby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Executive Chef Scott Hoyland from Culture Café walked Jessica through the process of making fresh fried soft shell crabs! www.culturecafeva.com

Chef Scott Hoyland’s Culture Café Recipes

Soft Shell Crab Sandwiches

4 Servings

Ingredients

4 ea. Jumbo Soft Shell Crabs

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon old bay seasoning, extra virgin olive oil

TT sea salt and ground pepper

1 tablespoon butter

¼ cup tartar sauce

8 slices thick white bread

12 slices local tomato

4 leaves bibb lettuce

Method

1) Rinse crab under cool water, clean by removing lungs, apron and face and rinse again under cool water. Pat dry with paper towels, and refrigerate until needed.

2) Combined flour, sea salt, fresh ground pepper and old bay. Dredge each crab in flour mixture.

3) Melt Butter or Olive Oil in a large non-stick sauté pan over medium-high heat until butter or begins to ripple. Add crabs and cook for 3 minutes, turn over and cook next side for 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels.

4) Spread 1 tablespoon of tartar sauce over each of the 4 slices of bread. Top each with 1 crab, 3 slices of tomato and 1 lettuce leaf. Top each with1 bread slice and serve