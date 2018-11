Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here's chief meteorologist Zach Daniel's winter weather outlook for the upcoming season. Some of the factors to consider when forecasting the winter weather outlook includes the El Nino, solar activity, NAO, The "Blob," and the Polar Vortex.

Daniel is projecting temperatures near or slightly above normal this winter. He is also projecting snowfall near or slightly above normal.

Watch the video above for a detailed look at Zach's winter weather outlook.