RICHMOND, Va – Toula Panos, owner of The Greek Taverna mixed up spanakopita and taught Greg andComedian Arnez J how to roll all that deliciousness into pretty little triangles. You can see more of Toula’s recipes at The Greek Taverna or at https://www.thegreektavernarva.com/
Spanakopita is Greek to Me!
-
Dolmades & Tzatziki
-
Roll Up Some Chicken Salad Pinwheels
-
Jalapeno Creamed Corn
-
Learn how to make the perfect pizza on the grill
-
Salt Water Etching
-
-
Sip & Savor South African Food & Wine
-
1,200 Triple Tested Recipes from Good Housekeeping
-
The Kitchen Magician’s Shrimp Piccata
-
‘Shaynefully Delicious’ Gochujang Shrimp
-
Publix’s Flavorful Sous Vide Steak
-
-
A fresh spin on a classic chicken recipe
-
A Halloween Treat: Eye Ball Cake Pops
-
WWE Star Mickie James Cooks In The Kitchen