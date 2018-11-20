Spanakopita is Greek to Me!

Posted 10:00 am, November 20, 2018, by

RICHMOND, Va – Toula Panos, owner of The Greek Taverna mixed up spanakopita and taught Greg andComedian Arnez J how to roll all that deliciousness into pretty little triangles. You can see more of Toula’s recipes at The Greek Taverna or at https://www.thegreektavernarva.com/