RICHMOND, Va - 17 Year Old Kalli Williams joined us in the kitchen to demonstrate her award-winning SPAM Hawaiian Fajitas recipe. Kalli won first place in the Great American SPAM Championship Kid Division at the Virginia State Fair.

Spam Hawaiian Fajitas

1. Fried SPAM in large pan

2. Bell pepper

3. Onion

4. Bowl of pineapple rings, already cut into chunks

5. teriyaki sauce and spoon (in bowl unless House of Tsang brand)

6. Bowl or pan of already toasted coconut

7. Tortillas and toothpicks (to keep the fajitas closed)

8. Plate to put assembled fajitas onto

Find the full recipe on www.spam.com