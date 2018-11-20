× Social media threat prompts increased security at Hanover schools

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – A threatening message on social media prompted an increased law enforcement presence at Hanover County Schools Tuesday.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware of the message overnight and immediately launched an investigation.

“At the time the message was received it was unknown as to whether or not the threat was specifically made toward Patrick Henry High School located in Hanover County or in another part of the country,” said Hanover Sergeant James Cooper.

In response to the threat, the sheriff’s office had an increased presence at all Hanover County schools throughout the day.

“The sheriff’s office would like to remind citizens that social media can have an expansive audience. We take all threats seriously, especially when associated with the safety of our schools,” Cooper wrote.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.