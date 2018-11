× Richmond woman carjacked by 6 armed men

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police are investigating a late night carjacking Monday.

Officers responded to the area near Brady St and Lynhaven Ave around 11:30 p.m. That’s when they found a female victim uninjured.

Police say six armed suspects robbed her of her personal belongings and car.

Officers later found the car about a mile away.

Police are still searching for the 6 suspects.