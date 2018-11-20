× Nevaeh seeks family who will ‘never give up on me’

RICHMOND, Va. — Nevaeh, 15, loves wearing Nike, ADIDAS, Yeezys and Gucci. She has recently developed a love for Caramel Frappuccino and her favorite food is a nice hot order of mozzarella sticks.

Nevaeh will tell you she dislikes peas (they look like ticks) and mean people.

She loves to learn about history, especially if it involves paranormal stories. Nevaeh enjoys going to the movies and her favorite genre would be horror/scary movies!

Nevaeh enjoys writing song lyrics and expressing herself through music; she feels music is the best therapy.

She has an interest in guitar and recently took lessons. Nevaeh can be very thoughtful about others well-beings and desires to enter a profession, such as working for the Red Cross, in which she can assist those who experience tragedy. Currently, she is wanting to become a Firefighter!

Nevaeh consistently sticks up for the underdog and those who don’t always have the ability to do so for themselves. She also likes to play basketball, enjoys being goofy, and has a great sense of humor. Nevaeh does best with consistency and predictability. She has a strong desire to be a part of a family, but needs help creating lasting relationships.

“I need a family who will be patient with me, never give up on me and who will let me be a kid without pushing it,” Nevaeh said. “Oh and also who will allow me to be super creative.”

She deserves a family that can remain dedicated to her through challenging times, especially as she adjusts to understanding her role within a new family. Click here to view a video of Nevaeh.

Children’s Home Society of Virginia is a full-service, private, nonprofit 501(c)(3), non-sectarian licensed child-placing agency, and one of Virginia’s oldest adoption agencies. Since our charter by the Virginia General Assembly in 1900, CHS has been guided by the fundamental belief that every child deserves a home. To date, CHS has successfully facilitated placement of more than 13,500 children into safe and permanent homes – that’s enough to fill every seat at The Diamond, and still leave several hundred people standing in the aisles!

CHS’s mission today is to find permanent adoptive homes for children of all ages throughout the commonwealth, and to provide critical support services to birth families, adoptive families, and past and present adoptees. Our full spectrum of programs and services includes working with the departments of Social Services to find permanent homes for the over 700 children in Virginia available for adoption right now, and impactful ongoing post-adoptive counseling to maintain successful families after adoptions have been finalized.

Our newest program, The Possibilities Project, provides housing, life skills training, counseling and case management for youth who have aged out of the foster care system in Virginia at 18 years of age. Developed in collaboration with our partner The Better Housing Coalition, this program delivers on our goal of offering a continuum of services to provide permanence for all of Virginia’s at-risk youth.

In addition, CHS offers unbiased 24/7 pregnancy counseling at no charge, birth parent counseling, family support groups, activities for adoptive families and children, and heritage and search services for adult adoptees. CHS is also proud to be one of only three Virginia recruiters for Wendy’s Wonderful Kids, a signature program of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption – a national nonprofit finding forever families for children in foster care.