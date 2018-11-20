Driver strikes men raking leaves in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two men -- described as siblings -- were struck by a pick-up truck driver while they were raking leaves in Chesterfield Tuesday afternoon, according to Chesterfield Police and Crime Insider sources.

The crash took place on Harbour Pointe Road and Bayport Landing Drive.

One of the men suffered a life-threatening injury, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. The second man taken to the hospital with injuries that were considered non-life threatening.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here.