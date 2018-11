× ‘Serious crash’ closes Jefferson Davis Highway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A “serious crash” has closed all southbound lanes along a portion of Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield, according to Chesterfield Police.

The lanes are closed between Sherbourne Road and Drewrys Bluff Road, police said.

Details about the crash have not yet been released.

One northbound lane of Jefferson Davis Hwy is closed in the same area.