Chesterfield woman killed in crash involving tractor-trailer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One woman has died after a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer on Tuesday morning.

At about 6:40 a.m., Chesterfield County Police responded to a crash at the 6800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

According to police, a silver 2005 Chevrolet Impala pulled off Swineford Road and was crossing the southbound lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway when it was struck by a 2006 Freightliner tractor-trailer that was traveling south on Jefferson Davis Highway

The driver of the Chevrolet, Xochitl Moreno Ayala, 36, of the 6700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. An investigation indicates that she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time.

The driver of the tractor-trailer had non-life threatening injuries.

The crash closed all southbound lanes along a portion of Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield, according to Chesterfield Police.

The lanes are closed between Sherbourne Road and Drewrys Bluff Road, police said.

At this point, the investigation indicates Moreno Ayala was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Police continue their investigation into this crash. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

TRAFFIC ALERT: All southbound lanes of Jefferson Davis Hwy are CLOSED from Sherbourne Rd to Drewrys Bluff Rd because of a serious crash. One northbound lane of Jefferson Davis Hwy is closed in the same area. Please avoid the area if possible! pic.twitter.com/tJeAuba5ck — Chesterfield Police (@CCPDVa) November 20, 2018