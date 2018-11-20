× Hopewell school officials take ‘immediate action’ to address cyberbullying

HOPEWELL, Va. – Hopewell City Public School officials are investigating incidents of cyberbullying at Carter G. Woodson Middle School.

In a series of Instagram posts, a user bullied students about their physical appearance and revealed personal information using their first and last names in some cases. “Who else should get roasted??” the user wrote.

Hopewell Schools Superintendent Melody Hackney said the school system was made aware of the situation and took “immediate action” Tuesday morning to address it.

Hackney says, where appropriate, student counseling was initiated, discipline was imposed, and partner agencies were involved. She did not release any additional details about any possible discipline related to the cyberbullying.

In a robocall Tuesday morning, parents were notified that the situation.

“We take the social-emotional health and safety of our students very seriously and will consistently seek to partner with our parents to ensure a safe and comfortable learning environment for each and every student we are privileged to serve,” said Hackney in a statement.

