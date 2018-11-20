Holstered gun stops bullet fired at officer during deadly Chicago hospital shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Another Chicago police officer could have been seriously injured in Monday's shooting at Mercy Hospital, if it wasn't for his holstered gun.

The bullet penetrated the holster and stopped in the officer's gun. A few inches either way, and the officer would have been severely wounded.

A second Chicago cop was shot but not injured during today’s Mercy Hospital shooting. Looks closely, you’ll see where bullet hit the officer’s holster and gun. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/N33xYnMeTB — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) November 20, 2018

A Chicago police officer, an emergency room doctor and a first-year pharmacy resident were all killed in the attack.

The gunman, who's been identified as 32-year-old Juan Lopez, confronted Dr. Tamara O'Neal in the hospital's parking lot Monday afternoon. The two had been engaged, but O'Neal reportedly called it off recently.

A witness told WGN Lopez was asking O'Neal for the engagement ring back. When O'Neal said she didn't have it, he started shooting.

Officer Samuel Jimenez, 28, rushed to the scene to provide backup to other officers who were already there. He was killed in a shootout with the gunman, who took cover inside the hospital.

Pharmacy resident Dr. Dayna Less, 25, a recent graduate of Purdue University, was shot and killed as she was getting off an elevator.

Lopez was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. It's unclear at this point, if he took his own life.