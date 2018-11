Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – The Mt. Gilead choir filled our studio with their amazing voices. They are still celebrating the release of their CD, “Flow with the Spirit” that came out last December and is now available.

This talented ensemble sang the title track, “Flow with the spirit.” Mt. Gilead has weekly Wednesday services at 7pm and two worship services on Sundays at 9:00am and 11:30am. 2501 Mt. Gilead Blvd in Richmond. The CD is available at www.MtGileadFGIM.org.