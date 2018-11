Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Senior Resident Chef of Publix Aprons Cooking School Brian Mullins fills us in on the fun courses available to aspiring home chefs. Aprons Cooking School in Richmond has a variety of courses, which utilize modern technology, classic culinary techniques and wine and beer pairings. For more information on the Richmond location you can visit https://www.publix.com/recipes-planning/aprons-cooking-schools/richmond

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PUBLIX APRONS COOKING SCHOOL}