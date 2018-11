WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens fans have six days to jump on the theme park’s Black Friday deal.

The Williamsburg theme park will sell 2019 2-Park Fun Card for $69.99 from November 21 thru November 26.

“You won’t find another deal better than this!” the park posted on Facebook.

A Busch Gardens Fun Card normally sells for $89.99.

A Water Country Fun Card normally sells for $59.99.

The Busch Gardens Black Friday deal will be available online here.