6 gunmen carjack Richmond woman

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are investigating a late-night carjacking.

Officers responded to the area near Brady Street and Lynhaven Avenue, in South Richmond, around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

That’s where they found a woman who reported six gunmen robbed her of her personal belongings and her car.

Officers found the car about a mile away. Police are still searching for the suspects.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.