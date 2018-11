Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Talented Inspirational Saxophonist Tony Craddock, Jr. and “Cold Front” warmed up the studio this morning. Tony along with Sein Oh, Steve Zerlin, Corey Wilson and Eric Perez covered the classic “Can You Stand in the Rain.”

Tony’s passion for music and weather started at a young age! You can see Tony and Cold Front at the US Botanic Garden in Washington DC on Tuesday, December 18th. The free concert begins at 6pm.

For More Information visit Tony’s website at www.tonycraddockjr.com