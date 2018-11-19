“The Professor” gives a master class in barbecue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – 5 time World BBB Champion Tuffy Stone made two recipes straight from the pages of his new cookbook, “Cool Smoke: the Art of Great Barbecue” in our backyard weather center garden. He made orecchiette salad with grilled broccoli and grapes and spice-rubbed chicken wings with celery seed white sauce. Tuffy is known as “The Professor” in the Barbecue world and he was recently nominated into the BBQ Hall of Fame! Congratulations!

For More information visit: www.coolsmokebarbeque.com

Orecchiette Salad with Grilled Broccoli and Grapes

Serves 8 to 12

2 large, tart apples, such as Granny Smith, peeled, cored and cut in thin wedges

½ lemon

2 heads broccoli, quartered

¼ white onion

1 orange, cut in half

¼ cup plus 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided

Kosher salt, to taste, for pasta water

Pepper, to taste

2 cups red seedless grapes

1 cup Spicy Walnuts (recipe, page xx)

1 ½ cups Tarragon and Aleppo White Sauce (recipe, page xx)

¼ cup tarragon leaves

¼ cup torn basil

Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper

1 pound orecchiette

To make the Orecchiette Salad: Place the apple wedges in a bowl with enough water to cover and add the lemon juice. Place the apples in theacidulated lemon water to keep them from browning. Drain before using.

Prepare a grill for direct heat cooking, and preheat to 300 degrees F.

Lightly brush the broccoli quarters, onion, and the cut side of the orange halves with olive oil, and season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Grill the broccoli and onion, cut side down, for 3 minutes. Flip and grill for an additional 3 minutes, then set aside to cool. When cool enough to handle, cut the broccoli into florets and julienne the onion.

Next, char the orange halves, cut side down, and char for 3 minutes on the grill. Turn the orange 45 degrees, and char an additional 3 minutes, then set aside to cool. When cool enough to handle, section the orange halves and remove the peel.

In a small bowl, lightly toss the grapes with olive oil and season to taste with salt and pepper. Put the olives in a grill basket and place it on the grill and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until they begin to blister. Set aside.

In a large stockpot over high heat, bring 4 to 6 quarts of water with 1/8 cup kosher salt to a rapid boil. Add the orecchiette, stir gently, and return to a boil. Cook 11 minutes, or until the pasta is not quite al dente. Drain and rinse with cold water to set the pasta. Drain well again, and toss with 1 teaspoon olive oil to prevent the pasta from sticking..

Drain the reserved apples and pat them dry. In a large mixing bowl, combine the pasta, apples, broccoli, grapes, onion, orange segments, Spicy Walnuts, 1½ cups Tarragon and Aleppo White Sauce, the tarragon leaves, and torn basil. Toss gently to combine. Season to taste and serve.

Spicy Walnuts Yields 2 cups 2 tablespoons melted butter 1 tablespoon Caramel Simple Syrup (recipe, page xx) 1 teaspoon smoked salt 1 teaspoon ground chile de arbol (see Source Guide, page xx 2 cups walnuts Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Combine the butter, Caramel Simple Syrup, salt, and chile de arbol in a mixing bowl. Add the walnuts and toss to evenly coat. Lightly grease a rimmed baking pan with the live oil and spread the walnuts in a single layer in the pan. Bake for 45 minutes, stirring the pecans every 10 minutes with a wooden spoon. Watch to se that the walnuts do not burn. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool to room temperature. The spiced walnuts may be stored in an airtight container for 3 weeks.