× Southside Regional Medical Center to host Medicaid sign-up event

RICHMOND, Va. — Southside Regional Medical Center is hosting a free Medicaid sign-up and health screening event to help residents register for the newly expanded Medicaid program in Virginia.

The event will take place on Friday, December 7 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the SMRC, located at 200 Medical Park Blvd. in Petersburg. Medicaid enrollment experts will be on hand to help residents sign up for the newly expanded Medicaid program in Virginia.

Medical staff will also be on hand to offer free health screenings such as blood pressure, BMI and blood glucose. Participants taking a blood glucose test, are advised to fast for 8-12 hours before the test. Health information on blood pressure, diabetes, lung cancer screening, physicians and other services will be available to the public.

SRMC is located along the Petersburg Transit Authority bus line.