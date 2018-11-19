× Sex offender wanted in Detroit slayings arrested in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – A registered sex offender wanted for a double murder at a Detroit senior living complex was arrested in Richmond Sunday night.

James Fleming, 69, was found unresponsive at the Greyhound Bus Station on the Boulevard, according to Crime Insider sources. Those sources say Fleming was transported to Retreat Doctors’ Hospital where he was identified for outstanding warrants out of Detroit.

Police said at approximately 11:31 p.m. Sunday officers responded to the hospital, located in the 2600 block of Grove Avenue, to investigate a wanted person.

Fleming was arrested and charged with altering a serial number on a weapon. He has also been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping, assault and criminal sexual conduct in connection to the alleged crimes in Detroit.

The 69-year-old was wanted in connection to a series of crimes on Tuesday, November 13.

Police said Fleming attempted to rape a 30-year-old woman who had been using cocaine with him at the Philip Sims Senior Housing facility, where he lived.

The woman escaped, fled on foot and pulled a fire alarm, police said.

Fleming is then accused of killing Kenneth Hall, an unarmed security guard who was working his first day on the job, and a 66-year-old woman named Bernice Clark who was resident at the complex.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig called the slayings “insanity.”

“This was a random act of violence by someone who was a career criminal, who lived there. He was their neighbor,” Craig added.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.