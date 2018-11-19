× Richmond woman killed in crash involving teen driver

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that involved in a teenage driver, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash was reported Sunday, at about 10:50 a.m., along Route 47 near Route 741, in Mecklenburg County.

“A 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was traveling north on Route 47 when it crossed the center line as it entered a curve. A 2013 Honda CRV traveling south on Route 47 swerved in an attempt to avoid the oncoming Toyota but the two vehicles collided head-on,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The driver of the Toyota, a 17-year-old Chase City, Va. male, suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the Honda, an 89-year-old Richmond, Va. woman, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt. The Honda’s passenger, Sandra E. Miller, 55, of Richmond, Va., died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.”

The crash remained under investigation and charges were pending, police said.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.