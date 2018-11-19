‘Porch pirates’ caught on video stealing packages in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Homeowner’s security cameras captured two “porch pirates” grabbing packages off front porches throughout the City of Richmond over the weekend.

In one instance, surveillance video showed a man walk up to a home on Elwood Avenue in the Museum District and take a package from inside the front door at about 4:20 p.m. Saturday.

The homeowner said the man stole specialty toothpaste they ordered from Amazon as well as their neighbor’s Christmas gifts.

In another incident, a father’s security camera captured a man toting bags walk up to his front porch and grab several packages.

The victim, who lives on Grove Avenue in the Fan District, stated the suspect opened the delivery box prior to walking away around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Richmond Police Spokesperson James Mercante said officers are investigating package thefts across the city.

“It’s natural to be curious. What’s in that box? But, some people are just thieves,” Mercante explained.

Mercante recommended having the package delivered to your place of work or ask a family member or trusted neighbor to pick up the parcel.

FedEx can deliver packages to lockers at Walgreen locations. There is also an option to request Amazon packages are placed in lockers at various businesses like 7-Eleven.

“We want to remove that temptation from people. If the package isn’t there there’s nothing to steal,” Mercante stated.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video