× Police seek help identifying armed convenience store robber

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed a Hopewell convenience store on Sunday night.

On November 18 around 7:00 p.m., Hopewell police responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Broadway Express Store at 300 East Broadway.

According to a preliminary investigation, the offender entered the store, brandished a firearm, and demanded money from the clerk. He then made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

The offender is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 6’0” tall, 180 to 200 pounds with tattoos on both hands. According to witnesses, he was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt, jeans, and a ski mask.

Any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotlines in Hopewell at 541-2202 or in Prince George County at 733-2777. You can also provide a tip anonymously via the P3tips app.