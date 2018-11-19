Friendly Madison hopes to find forever home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Madison is a young girl that enjoys being outside and socializing with others. She is not shy when it comes to meeting new people and is well known at her school for her friendly personality and witty sense of humor.

One of her more recent interests is singing. She is proud to say that she recently sang the national anthem at a school basketball game.

Madison, 13, loves animals and enjoys taking care of pets.

She has participated in equine therapy and has enjoyed working with horses. If you ask Madison what her favorite food is she will almost always say Chinese food.

For the last several years, Madison has attended various summer camps. This is one of the highlights of her year and she enjoys sharing her camp memories. She has made lasting connections with her camp staff.

Madison would like people to know that she is outgoing and enjoys meeting new people. She is not afraid to try new things and is always looking for a new adventure.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.