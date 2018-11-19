× Kings Dominion debuts new holiday event, ‘WinterFest’

DOSWELL, Va. — Kings Dominion is celebrating the holidays in a brand new way with the premiere of WinterFest, an immersive holiday-themed getaway debuting on November 23 through December 31.

WinterFest will transform the park into a winter-wonderland adorned escape complete with millions of holiday lights, festive decor, and a 300-foot tall Christmas tree replacing the parks infamous Eiffel Tower. Activities include a nightly tree-lighting ceremony, live holiday shows, roaming performers, ice skating, family rides, a special holiday menu, and even falling snow.

Kids exploring the park can write a letter to Santa at the North Pole Post Office, decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus, create take-home keepsakes at Sally Brown’s Christmas Crafts and visit a live nativity and petting zoo. 21 of the park’s rides, including Dominator and Delirium, will be open for visitors along with several kids rides and family favorites.

The celebrations will continue with a New Year’s Eve at the park, a family-friendly celebration that will feature live entertainment, Snoopy’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Party, and fireworks at midnight.

Guests get unlimited visits to WinterFest with the purchase of a 2019 Gold Season Pass or with the free Kings Dominion Pre-K Pass, which grants complimentary admission to kids ages 3-5.