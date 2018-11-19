Kenneth seeks forever family to help him realize his dreams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kenneth strives to better himself every day. He refuses to let his past keep him from realizing his dreams.

Andrew, 16, is a bright young man, gets good grades in school, and has a very promising future. He participates in team sports such as basketball and flag-football and gets along well with his peers. Andrew enjoys video games as well as old Godzilla movies and new blockbuster films.

He shows an interest in the outdoors and enjoys fishing. Andrew wants to have a normal childhood and move-on from his past. The ideal family would be able to interact with Andrew and guide him through the challenging scenarios that life can bring.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.