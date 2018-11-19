× Children hurt in Prince George crash: ‘This is not good’

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Two children were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Prince George County.

The driver, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, crashed his 2002 Pontiac Saturday night at Jolly Road and Second Court.

He ran off the road and struck a culvert pipe, according to police.

Speed and alcohol may be factors in the crash, investigators said.

No charges have been filed against the driver, as the investigation remained on-going Monday.

The relationship between the man and the children has also not yet been released.

The children

The children are ages nine and five, according to investigators.

“Officers arrived on the scene to find a five-year-old child unresponsive and a nine-year-old child with serious injuries,” a Prince George County Police spokesperson said. “Officers performed CPR on the child until rescue could arrive and resume life-saving measures.”

Both children were flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

Both children remain in the hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

The crash

Neighbor Curtis Brigman said he walked outside Saturday night after hearing a boom and reports of the accident on the police scanner.

“This is not good,” Brigman recalled thinking upon seeing the crashed car. “I could tell from the car that someone had to be badly hurt.”

He said the adult driver and two children were about 50 yards from the crashed car.

“It’s always intense when children are involved,” Brigman said.

He said the driver — who lives down the road from him — was almost home when the crash happened.

The driver’s name has not yet been released by investigators.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.