Goochland deputy arrested for rape: 'Disturbed, disgusted and angry'

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A Goochland Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday morning and charged with sex crimes related to a domestic dispute.

Jason Anderson, 47, of Powhatan, was arrested at his Huguenot Trail home on assault and battery of a family member and rape charges, according to the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office.

“We are all disturbed, disgusted and angry after hearing about Anderson’s actions,” Goochland Sheriff’s James Agnew said. “We are in full support of the Powhatan Sheriff’ Office investigation into these charges.”

Anderson is “no longer employed” by the Goochland Sheriff’ s Office, Agnew added.

Anderson was jailed without bond and is due in court Wednesday morning.

