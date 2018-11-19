× Hopewell names Kamran Afzal as new Chief of Police

HOPEWELL, Va. — The City of Hopewell has named Kamran Afzal as the new Chief of Police for the Hopewell Police Department.

Afzal, who has more than 27 years of experience in law enforcement, will replace former Chief John Keohane who retired in September.

Chief Afzal previously served as Chief of Police in Durango Colorado and will begin as the new Chief of Police effective January 1, 2019.

“The City of Hopewell was very fortunate to have the number of qualified individuals interested in our Chief of Police position that we did. I am very pleased that upon the conclusion of our search that Chief Afzal has accepted the position to join the Hopewell team. Chief Afzal has the right combination of skills needed to continue the level of excellence of our Police Department,” said Hopewell City Manager March Altman. “He has a record of using a collaborative leadership style to empower personnel and has formed strong partnerships in the community. Chief Afzal possesses a comprehensive set of policing skills and I believe he is well suited to relate to a diverse community.”

Afzal’s years of experience in law enforcement started in September 1991 with U.S. Capitol Police.

He then spent 24 years with the Arlington County Police Department with the last 11 and a half years as a member of their command staff team.

He joined the Durango Police Department as Chief of Police in April 2017.

Afzal graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Economics degree from George Mason University and Masters of Public Administration with a concentration in Criminal Justice from Troy University in Alabama.