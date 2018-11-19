Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Ausar AriAnkh from The Kitchen Magician Catering Company demonstrated how to make a grilled cheese the adults will crave!

https://www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com/

GROWN UP GRILLED CHEESE

INGREDIENTS

· 1 heirloom tomato, sliced

· 1/8 cup diced onion caramelized

· 1 cup of spinach lightly sautéed

· 1/2 teaspoon of salt and pepper

· 8 pieces whole-grain bread (your bread of choice)

· 4 slices of cheddar cheese

· 4 slices of American Cheese

· 4 oz. of goat Cheese crumbled

· 2 Portobello Mushroom caps cleaned and sautéed

· 4oz of whipped butter with parsley and thyme

· 2 avocados diced

PREPARATION

1. Add oil to a hot skillet. Add onions, mushrooms and thyme. Season with salt and pepper. Assemble sandwiches by first spreading butter mixture on one side of each piece of bread. Next top bread with cheese, tomato, mushroom and onion mixture, spinach and avocado.

2. In a medium skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Cook one sandwich, flipping once, 3 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining oil and sandwiches. Cut in half and serve with tomato soup.