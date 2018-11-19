× Gov. Northam appoints Richmond residents to Virginia Tourism Authority board

RICHMOND, Va. — In 2017, Virginia saw $25 billion in tourism revenues, up 4.4% from 2016.

Last week Gov. Northam announced six new appointments to the Board of Directors of the Virginia Tourism Authority, including two Richmond residents: Calvin Jai Jamison and Kelli S. Lemon.

Jamison, owner of So Articulate Films, graduated summa cum laude from American University’s MFA Film Program. His films have been recognized by the Boston International Film Festival, Directors Guild of America and more.

Kelli Lemon is the owner of the newly opened Urban Hang Suite and a co-organizer of the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, which received a $5,000 grant as a part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Marketing Leverage Program in March 2017.