Fire damages Henrico restaurant

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway into what sparked a fire that damaged an eastern Henrico restaurant. Henrico firefighters were called to Fresh Wok, near the corner of Cedar Fork and Nine Mile Road, at about 6:30 a.m. Monday.

“Firefighters soon arrived to find thick black smoke coming from the restaurant and quickly entered to extinguish the blaze and make sure there was no one still inside,” Henrico Fire Capt. Rob Rowley said. “The fire was extinguished, confining it to the kitchen area and ventilation system and there was no one trapped and no injuries.”

The fire department closed some traffic lanes in the area while fighting the fire.

