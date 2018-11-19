CBS 6 family donates neary 100 coats for Puritan Cleaners ‘Coats For Kids’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Over the last month, CBS 6 has been asking viewers to donated coats for those in need this winter as a part of Puritan Cleaners’ "Coats for Kids" campaign.

“Here at CBS 6, we like to practice what we preach. We have a ton we’re taking too,” said Meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray. “We are going to keep so many cute babies warm.”

For the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives, the CBS 6 family donated nearly 100 coats.

“I’m presenting this on the behalf of the entire CBS 6 family. It’s our donation for Coats for Kids. I didn’t count them, but theirs a whole lot of them here,” said Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel.

The Coats for Kids program runs until the end of November and donors can drop off coats at any of Puritan Cleaner’s 13 locations around the Richmond area.

Don’t worry about cleaning or repairing them – Puritan cleaners will take care of all of that.

