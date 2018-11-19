× Fire damages Boys & Girls Club; students in Northern Neck impacted

KILMARNOCK, Va. — The Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck caught fire Monday morning in Kilmarnock. About 100 Lancaster and Northumberland students use the center each weekday for after-school activities.

“There were no injuries nor children in the building at the time of the fire,” a club spokesperson posted on Facebook. “The club will be closed today. The club will be unable to provide transportation from the schools this afternoon so parents should make arrangements for their own child’s transportation home from school this afternoon.”

Phillip Mumford, the club’s executive director, said he was alone inside the building when he smelled something burning.

That was around 8:15 a.m.

When he investigated the smell, saw smoke, pulled the fire alarm, and exited the building.

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots around 10 a.m., Mumford said.

The center is coming up with alternative plans for what to do with the students in the coming days.

The fire impacted the building’s clubhouse and administrative offices.

The Boys & Girls Club’s activity center — which includes the gym — was not damaged, Mumford said.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.