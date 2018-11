× Fire burn two floors at Forest Hill apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. — A fire at The Park at Forest Hill Apartments filled the second and third floors with smoke, according to Richmond Fire Battalion Chief Brian Turnage.

The call came in shortly after 6 p.m. and crews were on scene at 3900 Forest Hill Avenue within four minutes.

The fire was contained only to the apartment of origin.

No injuries were reported and it is unclear how many people are displaced.

This is an ongoing investigation.