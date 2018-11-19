🚜Win 17th Street Farmers Market ultimate prize pack before grand opening!

Don’t miss your chance win win an ultimate prize pack to the 17th Street Farmers Market, which has its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 30.

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

Check out everything the winner will receive:

Two $25 gift cards to Minibar RVA

Four-pack of Lickinghole Creek‘s 17th Street Farmers Market Shockoe Stout

Farm basket containing seasonal produce from a future 17th Street Farmers Market vendor: The Byrd Farm

Two ice skating tickets

Two tickets, each good for three oyster and wine pairings, featuring oysters from The Savory Grain and wine from C’est le Vin

One parking spot right next to the 17th Street Market

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Monday, Nov. 26.

And be sure to follow the 17th Street Farmers Market on Facebook and Instagram.

Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company. Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use.