Thanksgiving travel weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some Thanksgiving travel trouble spots across the country.

A big storm will move into the western United States with rain and mountain snows. This is great news for the helping the fires, but travel may be disrupted as the storm moves in. Showers will be located across the southern Plains and in southern Florida.

Locally, we will see sunny skies with temperatures in the 50s Wednesday. You will run into some snowy weather if you are traveling into parts of the northeast, especially near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

Thanksgiving Day will be sunny and cold. Northern Virginia will have highs in the 30s, with 40s for the rest of the Commonwealth.

Thanksgiving temperatures in Richmond:

Friday is another big travel day, and it will stay dry across Virginia. There will be some showers near the Outer Banks. A storm system will push rain into Chicago and Nashville. This rain will arrive in our area on Saturday into early Sunday.

Morning lows will be in the 20s for early shoppers on Friday. We will see increasing clouds Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links