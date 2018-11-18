Girl jumps onto car’s hood after teens flee Goochland youth mental health facility

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Troopers said three teens who ran away from a youth mental health facility in Goochland County have been apprehended after one of the girls jumped onto the hood of a car Sunday morning.

Sergeant Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said troopers were called just before 11:30 a.m. about three female juveniles who had fled the Hallmark Youth Center near West Creek Parkway and were spotted running toward Route 288.

A driver headed westbound on West Creek Parkway spotted the teens running beside the road and was slowing down to stop, officials said.

That is when troopers said a 16-year-old girl ran for the car and jumped onto the hood.

That teen suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers said the trio were detained, with the assistance of the Goochland Sheriff’s Office, at 11:50 a.m. before being transported to an area hospital for observation as a precaution.

Troopers said the juveniles were later turned back over to staff at the Hallmark Youth Center.

That facility focuses on “adolescent residential treatment and assessment and diagnostic services,” according to the company’s website. It was founded in 1976 as the Psychiatric Institute of Richmond and was formerly located in Richmond’s Highland Park before moving to Goochland County in 1992.

