Search called off after man runs from traffic stop

ETTRICK, Va. – Police have called off the search for a suspect in Ettrick Sunday night.

Chesterfield Police said an officer pulled a man over near Roosevelt Avenue around 10 p.m.

That man got out of the car and ran, according to police.

Officers searched on foot and by air, but found no sign of him.

Officials said there was no danger to the public, but that if you spot anything suspicious, call police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.