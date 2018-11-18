‘Most wanted’ man accused of raping 16-month-old arrested in Alabama

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. — The man accused of raping a 16-month-old boy earlier this month has been arrested after he was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list earlier this week.

Simon Dean Porter, 33, was wanted on aggravated rape of a child charges after an incident on Nov. 10, WSMV reported.

Authorities were notified by a local physician who examined the child, who has since been taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“The suspect in the rape of a young child in Lawrenceburg has been added to our Top Ten Most Wanted list,” the TBI tweeted Friday. “We’re hoping to spread this throughout Tennessee and the surrounding states, so thanks for the RTs!”

The bureau published several photos of Porter’s various looks over the past two years on Friday.

TBI officials tweeted Sunday that Porter was captured by law enforcement in Scottsboro, Alabama.

Porter lives in Lawrenceburg but has connections in Giles County and White House in Tennessee and also in north Alabama.

The Demand Project, a child advocacy group, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation offered up to $3,500 for his arrest.