CBS 6 Football Whiparound Nov. 17th

In the latest Football Whiparound sportscast:

Virginia Tech lost to Miami 38-14. First time the Hokies have ever lost four straight at home.

UVA fell in overtime to Georgia Tech 30-27. Cavaliers kicker Brian Delaney missed a field goal that would have sent it to a second overtime.

Richmond defeated William & Mary 10-6 in Jimmye Laycock final game as Head Coach. The Spiders had four sacks and forced three turnovers.

JMU beat Towson 38-17. The Dukes had three players rushed for over 100 yards for only the second time in school history.

Randolph Macon topped John Carroll 23-20. First ever playoff win for the Yellow Jackets.

In the High School ranks, Manchester defeated Thomas Dale 48-7 to advance to the Region 6B Final. Lancers quarterback Brendon Clark accounted for four touchdowns.

Benedictine fell in the VISAA Division I State Final to Flint Hill 36-14.