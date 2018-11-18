× 2 children seriously injured in Prince George accident

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two children suffering from life-threatening injuries Saturday night.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Jolly Road and Second Court at approximately 10:45 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Pontiac four door sedan was headed south on Jolly Road when it ran off the road to the left and struck a culvert pipe.

Officers arrived on scene to find an unresponsive 5-year-old child and a 9-year-old suffering from serious injuries. Officers performed CPR on the 5-year-old until rescue crews could arrive and resume life-saving measures.

The 5-year-old was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center by ambulance before being medflighted to VCU Medical Center. The 9-year-old was transported directly to VCU Medical Center by MedFlight.

Both are currently receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Pontiac was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Police believe speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing at this time. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.